Indiana Iowa Basketball

Iowa plays at Illinois at 8 p.m. on FS1. [CHARLIE NEIBERGALL/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP

Today's Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• St. Louis at Richmond, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Xavier at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Ohio at Buffalo, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Robert Morris at Wright State, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Iowa at Illinois, 8 p.m., FS1

• California State (Fullerton) at California State (Bakersfield), 10 p.m., ESPNU

• Boise State at Colorado State, 10 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Oregon at Utah, 4 p.m., PAC-12N

• Arizona State at UCLA, 8 p.m., PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

• Alabama at Kentucky, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• Missouri at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN

• Arkansas at Georgia, 7:30 p.m., SECN

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

• Minnesota at Ohio State, 5 p.m., BTN

• North Dakota at Nebraska (Omaha), 7 p.m., CBSSN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• South Carolina at Alabama, noon, SECN

• Minnesota at Maryland, 7:30 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE WRESTLING

• North Carolina State at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ACCN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Milwaukee at New Orleans, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Dallas at Utah, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Columbus at Chicago, 7 p.m., NHLN

X GAMES

• X Games: Aspen 2021, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

--

Saturday's Sports on TV 

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• Clemson at Duke, 11 a.m., ESPN 

• Alabama at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• Texas A&M at Kansas State, 11 a.m., ESPNU 

• Providence at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FS1

• Indiana at Michigan, noon, CBS 

• La Salle at Virginia Commonwealth, noon, NBCSN 

• Villanova at Seton Hall, 2:30 p.m., FOX

• Auburn at Baylor, 3 p.m., ESPN

• Arkansas at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• Oregon at Southern California, 4:30 p.m., FOX

• Kansas at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN 

• Mississippi at Georgia, 5 p.m., SECN

• Iowa State at Mississippi State, 5 p.m., ESPN2 

• Texas at Kentucky, 7 p.m., ESPN

• South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SECN 

GOLF 

• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, noon, GOLF 

NBA 

• LA Lakers at Boston, 7:30 p.m., ABC 

MEN'S SOCCER 

• Premier League: Burnley at Chelsea, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN 

• Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, 11:30 a.m., NBC 

• Liga MX: Toluca at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1

--

Saturday's Sports on Radio 

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• Alabama at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FM-93.9 

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.