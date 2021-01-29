Today's Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• St. Louis at Richmond, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Xavier at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Ohio at Buffalo, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Robert Morris at Wright State, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Iowa at Illinois, 8 p.m., FS1
• California State (Fullerton) at California State (Bakersfield), 10 p.m., ESPNU
• Boise State at Colorado State, 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Oregon at Utah, 4 p.m., PAC-12N
• Arizona State at UCLA, 8 p.m., PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• Alabama at Kentucky, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Missouri at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN
• Arkansas at Georgia, 7:30 p.m., SECN
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• Minnesota at Ohio State, 5 p.m., BTN
• North Dakota at Nebraska (Omaha), 7 p.m., CBSSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• South Carolina at Alabama, noon, SECN
• Minnesota at Maryland, 7:30 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE WRESTLING
• North Carolina State at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ACCN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Milwaukee at New Orleans, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Dallas at Utah, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Columbus at Chicago, 7 p.m., NHLN
X GAMES
• X Games: Aspen 2021, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
--
Saturday's Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Clemson at Duke, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Alabama at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Texas A&M at Kansas State, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Providence at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FS1
• Indiana at Michigan, noon, CBS
• La Salle at Virginia Commonwealth, noon, NBCSN
• Villanova at Seton Hall, 2:30 p.m., FOX
• Auburn at Baylor, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Arkansas at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Oregon at Southern California, 4:30 p.m., FOX
• Kansas at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Mississippi at Georgia, 5 p.m., SECN
• Iowa State at Mississippi State, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Texas at Kentucky, 7 p.m., ESPN
• South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, noon, GOLF
NBA
• LA Lakers at Boston, 7:30 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Burnley at Chelsea, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• Liga MX: Toluca at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1
--
Saturday's Sports on Radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FM-93.9
