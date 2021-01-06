Auburn Tennessee Basketball

Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl and the Tigers plays at Ole Miss at 8 p.m. on SEC Network. [WADE PAYNE/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 
Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

• Rhode Island at Richmond, 5 p.m., CBSSN

• Virginia Tech at Louisville, 5:30 p.m., ACCN

• Arkansas at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Georgetown at Butler, 6 p.m., FS1

• Georgia at LSU, 6 p.m., SECN

• St. John's at Xavier, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Boston College at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

• Minnesota at Michigan, 7:30 p.m., BTN

• Oklahoma at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Texas A&M at South Carolina, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Seton Hall at Creighton, 8 p.m., FS1

• Auburn at Mississippi, 8 p.m., SECN

• Utah State at New Mexico, 9 p.m., CBSSN

• Oregon State at Utah, 10 p.m., ESPNU

• Air Force at Boise State, 10 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Northwestern at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., BTN

NBA

• Boston at Miami, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• LA Clippers at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Serie A: Juventas at AC Milan, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, 9 a.m., TENNIS

