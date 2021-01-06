Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
• Rhode Island at Richmond, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Virginia Tech at Louisville, 5:30 p.m., ACCN
• Arkansas at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Georgetown at Butler, 6 p.m., FS1
• Georgia at LSU, 6 p.m., SECN
• St. John's at Xavier, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Boston College at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
• Minnesota at Michigan, 7:30 p.m., BTN
• Oklahoma at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Texas A&M at South Carolina, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Seton Hall at Creighton, 8 p.m., FS1
• Auburn at Mississippi, 8 p.m., SECN
• Utah State at New Mexico, 9 p.m., CBSSN
• Oregon State at Utah, 10 p.m., ESPNU
• Air Force at Boise State, 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Northwestern at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., BTN
NBA
• Boston at Miami, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• LA Clippers at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Serie A: Juventas at AC Milan, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, 9 a.m., TENNIS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.