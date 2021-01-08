Today's Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Youngstown State at Wright State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• North Texas at Texas San Antonio, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Purdue at Michigan State, 6 p.m., FS1
• Dayton at Davidson, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Utah State at New Mexico, 8 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Oregon at Stanford, 1:30 p.m., PAC-12N
• Colorado at UCLA, 6 p.m., PAC-12N
• Utah at Southern California, 8 p.m., PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• Missouri at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN
• Arkansas at Louisiana State, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Kentucky at Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPNU
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• St. Cloud State at Minnesota (Duluth), 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE WRESTLING
• Michigan at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN
• Minnesota at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Second Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Charlotte at New Orleans, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• LA Clippers at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
RUGBY
• Pro14: Ulster at Leinster, 1:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
MEN'S SOCCER
• Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Club Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS
Saturday's Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• George Washington at St. Bonaventure, 11 a.m., NBCSN
• Alabama at Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Texas at West Virginia, noon, ESPN
• Tennessee at Texas A&M, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Baylor at TCU, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Texas Tech at Iowa State, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Oklahoma at Kansas, 3:30 p.m., CBS
• Clemson at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN
• LSU at Missouri, 7:30 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• South Carolina at Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Dayton at George Washington, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Rutgers at Ohio State, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Notre Dame at Syracuse, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Third Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
NFL
• Indianapolis at Buffalo, 12:05 p.m., CBS
• LA Rams at Seattle, 3:40 p.m., FOX
• Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:15 p.m., NBC
TENNIS
• Delray-ATP Early Rounds, 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m., TENNIS
Saturday's Sports on Radio
NFL
• Indianapolis at Buffalo, (joined in progress), FM-93.9
• Rams at Seahawks, 3:40 p.m., FM-93.9
• Tampa Bay at Washington, (joined in progress), FM-93.9
