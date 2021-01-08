Michigan St Nebraska Basketball

Today's Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Youngstown State at Wright State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• North Texas at Texas San Antonio, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Purdue at Michigan State, 6 p.m., FS1

• Dayton at Davidson, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Utah State at New Mexico, 8 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Oregon at Stanford, 1:30 p.m., PAC-12N

• Colorado at UCLA, 6 p.m., PAC-12N

• Utah at Southern California, 8 p.m., PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

• Missouri at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN

• Arkansas at Louisiana State, 7:30 p.m., SECN

• Kentucky at Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPNU

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

• St. Cloud State at Minnesota (Duluth), 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE WRESTLING

• Michigan at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN

• Minnesota at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Second Round, 5 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Charlotte at New Orleans, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• LA Clippers at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

RUGBY

• Pro14: Ulster at Leinster, 1:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

MEN'S SOCCER

• Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Club Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS

--

Saturday's Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• George Washington at St. Bonaventure, 11 a.m., NBCSN

• Alabama at Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• Texas at West Virginia, noon, ESPN

• Tennessee at Texas A&M, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• Baylor at TCU, 2 p.m., ESPN

• Texas Tech at Iowa State, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• Oklahoma at Kansas, 3:30 p.m., CBS

• Clemson at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN

• LSU at Missouri, 7:30 p.m., SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• South Carolina at Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• Dayton at George Washington, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• Rutgers at Ohio State, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• Notre Dame at Syracuse, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Third Round, 5 p.m., GOLF

NFL

• Indianapolis at Buffalo, 12:05 p.m., CBS

• LA Rams at Seattle, 3:40 p.m., FOX

• Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:15 p.m., NBC

TENNIS

• Delray-ATP Early Rounds, 11:30 a.m., 5 p.m., TENNIS

--

Saturday's Sports on Radio

NFL

• Indianapolis at Buffalo, (joined in progress), FM-93.9

• Rams at Seahawks, 3:40 p.m., FM-93.9

• Tampa Bay at Washington, (joined in progress), FM-93.9

