Florida Arkansas Basketball

Florida basketball hosts Missouri at 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network. [MICHAEL WOODS/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Michael Woods - freelancer, FR171531 AP

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• UConn at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Missouri at Florida, 5:30 p.m., SECN

• Louisville at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Oregon St. at Utah, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Creighton at Villanova, 7:30 p.m., FS1

• Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SECN

• UCLA at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Stanford at Southern California, 9:30 p.m., FS1

• Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Florida, First Round, 3 p.m., SECN

MLB

• Spring Training: Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m., ESPN

• Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. LA Dodgers, 7 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Brooklyn at Houston, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Golden State at Portland, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NBA G League

• Agua Caliente Clippers vs. G League Ignite, 2 p.m., ESPNU

NHL

• Washington at Boston, 6 p.m., NBCSN

• St. Louis at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Leicester City at Burnley, 11:55 p.m., NBCSN

• German Cup: Wolfsburg at RB Leipzig, 1:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

• Liga MX: Club América at Club Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Rotterdam-ATP, Bueno Aires-ATP, Lyon-WTA & Dhoa-WTA, Early Rounds, 4 p.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio 

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• Creighton at Villanova, 7:30 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.