Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• UConn at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Missouri at Florida, 5:30 p.m., SECN
• Louisville at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Oregon St. at Utah, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Creighton at Villanova, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• UCLA at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Stanford at Southern California, 9:30 p.m., FS1
• Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Florida, First Round, 3 p.m., SECN
MLB
• Spring Training: Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. LA Dodgers, 7 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Brooklyn at Houston, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Golden State at Portland, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NBA G League
• Agua Caliente Clippers vs. G League Ignite, 2 p.m., ESPNU
NHL
• Washington at Boston, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• St. Louis at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Leicester City at Burnley, 11:55 p.m., NBCSN
• German Cup: Wolfsburg at RB Leipzig, 1:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Liga MX: Club América at Club Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Rotterdam-ATP, Bueno Aires-ATP, Lyon-WTA & Dhoa-WTA, Early Rounds, 4 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Creighton at Villanova, 7:30 p.m., FM-93.9
