Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Kentucky Pro Day, 6 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Colorado State at Boise State, 7 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Kentucky at Mississippi State, noon, SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, noon, ESPN
BOY'S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Lake Norman Christian (N.C.) at Oak Hill Academy (Va.), 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Team Sizzle (Minn.) at Ypsilanti Prep (Mich.), 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Air Nado (Nev.) vs. CBS (Calif.), 9 p.m., ESPN2
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
MLB
• Baseball Writers' Association of America Awards: MVP, 5 p.m., MLBN
NFL
• Indianapolis at Tennessee, 7:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Euro Qualifying: North Macedonia at Georgia, Play-off Finals, 10:45 a.m., ESPN2
• UEFA Euro Qualifying: Scotland at Serbia, Play-off Finals, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• International Friendly: United State at Wales, 1:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals 3 & 4, 10 a.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Indianapolis at Tennessee, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
