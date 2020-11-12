Bears Titans Football

The Tennessee Titans host the Indianapolis Colts at 7:20 p.m. on Fox and NFL Network. [WADE PAYNE/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Wade Payne - freelancer, FR23601 AP

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Kentucky Pro Day, 6 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Colorado State at Boise State, 7 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Kentucky at Mississippi State, noon, SECN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, noon, ESPN

BOY'S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• Lake Norman Christian (N.C.) at Oak Hill Academy (Va.), 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Team Sizzle (Minn.) at Ypsilanti Prep (Mich.), 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Air Nado (Nev.) vs. CBS (Calif.), 9 p.m., ESPN2

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

MLB

• Baseball Writers' Association of America Awards: MVP, 5 p.m., MLBN

NFL

• Indianapolis at Tennessee, 7:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Euro Qualifying: North Macedonia at Georgia, Play-off Finals, 10:45 a.m., ESPN2

• UEFA Euro Qualifying: Scotland at Serbia, Play-off Finals, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• International Friendly: United State at Wales, 1:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals 3 & 4, 10 a.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

NFL

• Indianapolis at Tennessee, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.