Sports on TV
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GameDay section
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Florida State, Semifinals, 4:30 p.m., ACCN
• SEC Tournament: Louisiana State vs. Alabama, first round, 6 p.m., SECN
• ACC Tournament: Virginia vs. North Carolina, Semifinals, 7 p.m., ACCN
• SEC Tournament: Florida vs. Kentucky, First Round, 8:30 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Kentucky at Mississippi State, noon, SECN
• Texas A&M at Arkansas, 7 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, noon, ESPN
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
SWIMMING
• The Toyota U.S. Open, 9 a.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• Sofia-ATP Semifinal 2, 10 a.m., TENNIS
--
Saturday
AUTO RACING
• IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, 9 a.m., NBCSN
• 12 Hours of Sebring, 2 p.m., NBC
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GameDay section
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, noon, CBS
--
Sports on Radio
Saturday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Miami at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., FM-93.9
• Wisconsin at Michigan, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9
