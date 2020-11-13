Masters Golf

Dustin Johnson hits out of a bunker on the eighth hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.

 David J. Phillip - staff, AP

Sports on TV

Today

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See GameDay section

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

• Wisconsin at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN

• ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Florida State, Semifinals, 4:30 p.m., ACCN

• SEC Tournament: Louisiana State vs. Alabama, first round, 6 p.m., SECN

• ACC Tournament: Virginia vs. North Carolina, Semifinals, 7 p.m., ACCN

• SEC Tournament: Florida vs. Kentucky, First Round, 8:30 p.m., SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Kentucky at Mississippi State, noon, SECN

• Texas A&M at Arkansas, 7 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, noon, ESPN

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

SWIMMING

• The Toyota U.S. Open, 9 a.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• Sofia-ATP Semifinal 2, 10 a.m., TENNIS

--

Saturday

AUTO RACING

• IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, 9 a.m., NBCSN

• 12 Hours of Sebring, 2 p.m., NBC

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See GameDay section

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, noon, CBS

--

Sports on Radio

Saturday

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Miami at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., FM-93.9

• Wisconsin at Michigan, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.