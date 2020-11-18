Isaac Okoro Auburn basketball

Auburn's Isaac Okoro is expected to be picked in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft, which starts tonight at 7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPNU and NBATV. [THOMAS GRANING/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Thomas Graning

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• The NASCAR Awards Show, 7 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Toledo at Eastern Michigan, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Western Michigan at Central Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Northern Illinois at Ball State, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia, Semifinal, 5 p.m., ACCN

• ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, 7 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Tennessee at Auburn, 7 p.m., SECN

CYCLING

• UCI: Madrid Challenge: Ceratizit Challenge - Women's Race (taped), noon, NBCSN

HORSE RACING

• America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

NBA

• NBA draft, 7 p.m., ESPN, ESPNU, NBATV

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Poland, League A, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Copa do Brasil: Flamengo at São Paulo, Quarterfinal Leg 2, 6:30 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, 6 a.m. and noon, TENNIS

• ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin, 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., TENNIS

