Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• The NASCAR Awards Show, 7 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Toledo at Eastern Michigan, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Western Michigan at Central Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Northern Illinois at Ball State, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia, Semifinal, 5 p.m., ACCN
• ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, 7 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Tennessee at Auburn, 7 p.m., SECN
CYCLING
• UCI: Madrid Challenge: Ceratizit Challenge - Women's Race (taped), noon, NBCSN
HORSE RACING
• America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
NBA
• NBA draft, 7 p.m., ESPN, ESPNU, NBATV
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Poland, League A, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Copa do Brasil: Flamengo at São Paulo, Quarterfinal Leg 2, 6:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, 6 a.m. and noon, TENNIS
• ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin, 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., TENNIS
