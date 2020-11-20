MLS FC Dallas Nashville SC Soccer

Nashville SC hosts Inter Miami CF in a play-in for the MLS Eastern Conference Playoff at 8 p.m. on ESPN2. [ANDREW Nelles, The TENNESSEAN VIA AP]

 Andrew Nelles - member, The Tennessean

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See GameDay section

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY

• Penn State at Minnesota, 3 p.m., BTN

• Missouri at Mississippi, noon, SECN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, noon, GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• 2020 Geico High School Bowl Series: TRU Prep (Fla.) at IMG Academy (Fla.)

• 2020 Geico High School Bowl Series: Hamilton (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.)

RODEO

• PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, 6 p.m.., CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Montreal at New England, Play-In, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC, Play-In, 8 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin, 8 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, 11:30 a.m., TENNSI

• ATP World Tour Finals: Round Robin, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Syracuse at Louisville, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9

Saturday

Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See GameDay section

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, noon, GOLF

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Kentucky at Alabama, 3 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.