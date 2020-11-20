Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GameDay section
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
• Penn State at Minnesota, 3 p.m., BTN
• Missouri at Mississippi, noon, SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, noon, GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• 2020 Geico High School Bowl Series: TRU Prep (Fla.) at IMG Academy (Fla.)
• 2020 Geico High School Bowl Series: Hamilton (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.)
RODEO
• PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, 6 p.m.., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Montreal at New England, Play-In, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC, Play-In, 8 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin, 8 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin, 11:30 a.m., TENNSI
• ATP World Tour Finals: Round Robin, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Syracuse at Louisville, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9
Saturday
Sports on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GameDay section
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, noon, GOLF
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Kentucky at Alabama, 3 p.m., FM-93.9
