NLCS Braves Dodgers Baseball

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried is a National League finalist for the 2020 Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The show announcing the winners airs at 7 p.m. on ESPN. [ERIC GAY/ASSOCATIED PRESS]

 Eric Gay - staff, AP

Today 

Sports on TV

MLB 

• 2020 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show, 7 p.m., ESPN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

• CONCACAF League: Forge FC at Tauro FC, Round of 16, 7 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF League: Antigua GFC at CD Marathon, Round of 16, 9:30 p..m., FS2 

 

