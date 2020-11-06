Breeders Cup Classic Horse Racing

The Breeders' Cup is on Saturday at 11 a.m. on NBCSN. [MARK HUMPHREY/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mark Humphrey - staff, AP

Sports on TV

Today

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See GameDay section

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• ACC Tournament: TBD vs. Louisville, Semifinals, 12:30 p.m., ACCN

• ACC Tournament: TBD, Semifinals, 3 p.m., ACCN

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Duke at North Carolina, 7 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• South Carolina at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• LE Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round, 9 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Houston Open, noon, Second Round, GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, First Round, 3 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• American Heritage (Fla.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), 7 p.m., ESPN2

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2

• Breeders' Cup Series: Future Stars Friday, 1 p.m., NBCSN

--

Saturday

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, 4 p.m., NBCSN

• PBC Fight Night: Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores (Heavyweights), 7 p.m., FOX

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See GameDay section

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Breeders' Cup, 11 a.m., NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixera (Light Heavyweights), 9 p.m., ESPN2

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Chelsea vs. Sheffield United, 11:30 p.m., NBC

TENNIS

• Paris-ATP Semifinal 2, 9:30 a.m., TENNIS

• Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal, noon, TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

Today

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Ohatchee at Lauderdale County, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Saturday

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Georgia vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9

• Texas A&M at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.