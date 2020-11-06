Sports on TV
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GameDay section
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• ACC Tournament: TBD vs. Louisville, Semifinals, 12:30 p.m., ACCN
• ACC Tournament: TBD, Semifinals, 3 p.m., ACCN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Duke at North Carolina, 7 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• South Carolina at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• LE Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Houston Open, noon, Second Round, GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, First Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• American Heritage (Fla.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), 7 p.m., ESPN2
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
• Breeders' Cup Series: Future Stars Friday, 1 p.m., NBCSN
--
Saturday
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, 4 p.m., NBCSN
• PBC Fight Night: Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores (Heavyweights), 7 p.m., FOX
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GameDay section
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Breeders' Cup, 11 a.m., NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixera (Light Heavyweights), 9 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Chelsea vs. Sheffield United, 11:30 p.m., NBC
TENNIS
• Paris-ATP Semifinal 2, 9:30 a.m., TENNIS
• Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal, noon, TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
Today
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Ohatchee at Lauderdale County, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Georgia vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9
• Texas A&M at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.