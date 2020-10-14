Sports on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Coastal Carolina at Louisiana (Lafayette), 6:30 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCN
MLB
• National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 3, 5:05 p.m., FS1
• American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 4, 7:40 p.m., TBS
• UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Italy, League A, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Copo Do Brasil: São Paulo-SP at Fortaleza-CE, Round of 16, 5 p.m., FS2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.