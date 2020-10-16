Sports on TV
Today
COLLEGE HOCKEY
• Syracuse at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GameDay section
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Duke at Clemson, 7 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Boston College at Syracuse, 3 p.m., ACCN
• Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Tennessee at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN
• Texas at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Second Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 6 (if necessary), 5:07 p.m., TBS
• National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 5, 8:08 p.m., FS1
--
Saturday
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 200, 3 p.m., FOX
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, 6 p.m., NBCSN
BOXING
• Top Rank: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez (Lightweights), 9 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GameDay section
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Third Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Third Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Chelsea vs. Southampton, 8 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Manchester City vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
