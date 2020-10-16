NLCS Dodgers Braves Baseball

The Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series at 8:08 p.m on FS1. [SUE OGROCKI/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Sue Ogrocki - staff, AP

Sports on TV

Today

COLLEGE HOCKEY

• Syracuse at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See GameDay section

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Duke at Clemson, 7 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Boston College at Syracuse, 3 p.m., ACCN

• Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Tennessee at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN

• Texas at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Second Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 6 (if necessary), 5:07 p.m., TBS

• National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 5, 8:08 p.m., FS1

--

Saturday

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 200, 3 p.m., FOX

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, 6 p.m., NBCSN

BOXING

• Top Rank: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez (Lightweights), 9 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See GameDay section

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Third Round, 7 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Third Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Chelsea vs. Southampton, 8 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Manchester City vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

