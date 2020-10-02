Heat are ailing, but insist NBA Finals vs Lakers aren't over

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals at 8 p.m. on ABC. [MARK J. TERRILL/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mark J. Terrill

Sports on TV

Today

AUTO RACING

• IndyCar: The Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 1, 2:30 p.m., USA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• see GameDay section

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Tennessee at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN

• Mississippi State at Mississippi, 7 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Texas Christian at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2

• Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, 4 p.m., NBCSN

MLB

• National League Wild Card Series; Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, 1 p.m., ABC

• National League Wildcard Series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN

• National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 3 (if necessary), 9 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, 8 p.m., ABC

WNBA

• WNBA Finals: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Game 1, 6 p.m., ESPN2

--

Saturday

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

• NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See GameDay section

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Third Round, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, 3 p.m., GOLF

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC FIght Night: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana (Bantamweights), 9:30 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1

