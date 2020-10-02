Sports on TV
Today
AUTO RACING
• IndyCar: The Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 1, 2:30 p.m., USA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• see GameDay section
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Tennessee at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN
• Mississippi State at Mississippi, 7 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Texas Christian at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2
• Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, 4 p.m., NBCSN
MLB
• National League Wild Card Series; Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, 1 p.m., ABC
• National League Wildcard Series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN
• National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 3 (if necessary), 9 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, 8 p.m., ABC
WNBA
• WNBA Finals: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Game 1, 6 p.m., ESPN2
--
Saturday
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
• NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GameDay section
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Third Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC FIght Night: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana (Bantamweights), 9:30 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1
