Ravens Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles' Travis Fulgham (13) cannot catch a pass against Baltimore Ravens' Marcus Peters (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia.

 Chris Szagola - freelancer, FR170982 AP

Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Arkansas State at Appalachian State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Boston College at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Clemson at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCN

• Texas A&M at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m., SECN

• Florida at Auburn, 7 p.m., ESPNU

• Missouri at Alabama, 8:30 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive on Championship, First Round, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, First Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

NFL

• NY Giants at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. Cibao FC, Preliminary Round, 5 p.m., FS2

• CONCACAF League: CD Municipal Limeño vs. Forge FC, Preliminary Round, 7 p.m., FS2

• MLS Portland at Seattle, 9:30 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF League: FC Motagua vs. Comunicaciones FC, Preliminary Round, 9:30 p.m., FS2

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.