Sports on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Arkansas State at Appalachian State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Boston College at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Clemson at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCN
• Texas A&M at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m., SECN
• Florida at Auburn, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Missouri at Alabama, 8:30 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive on Championship, First Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, First Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
NFL
• NY Giants at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m., FOX, NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. Cibao FC, Preliminary Round, 5 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF League: CD Municipal Limeño vs. Forge FC, Preliminary Round, 7 p.m., FS2
• MLS Portland at Seattle, 9:30 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF League: FC Motagua vs. Comunicaciones FC, Preliminary Round, 9:30 p.m., FS2
