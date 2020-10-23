World Series Rays Dodgers Baseball

The Tampa Bay Rays celebrates their win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Ray beat the Dodgers 6-4.

 Eric Gay - staff, AP

Sports on TV

Today

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See GameDay section

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Wake Forest at Duke, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Clemson at North Carolina State, 7 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Texas at Oklahoma State, 6 pm., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• North Carolina State at Virginia, 3 p.m., ACCN

• Texas A&M at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive on Championship, Second Round, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Second Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Hamilton (Ariz.) at Saguaro (Ariz.)

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MLB

• World Series: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 3, 7 p.m., FOX

--

Saturday

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See GameDay section

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Third Round, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Third Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje (Lightweights), 11 a.m., ESPN2

MLB

• World Series: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Game 4, 7:08 p.m., FOX

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Fullham vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Manchester United vs. Chelsea, 11:30 p.m., NBCSN

