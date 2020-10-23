Sports on TV
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GameDay section
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Wake Forest at Duke, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Clemson at North Carolina State, 7 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Texas at Oklahoma State, 6 pm., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• North Carolina State at Virginia, 3 p.m., ACCN
• Texas A&M at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive on Championship, Second Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Second Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Hamilton (Ariz.) at Saguaro (Ariz.)
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLB
• World Series: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 3, 7 p.m., FOX
--
Saturday
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GameDay section
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Third Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Third Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje (Lightweights), 11 a.m., ESPN2
MLB
• World Series: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Game 4, 7:08 p.m., FOX
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Fullham vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Manchester United vs. Chelsea, 11:30 p.m., NBCSN
