APTOPIX World Series Dodgers Rays Baseball

If necessary, the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 7 of the World Series at 7 p.m. on FOX. [TONY GUTIERREZ/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Tony Gutierrez - staff, AP

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE GOLF

• The East Lake Cup: Match Play Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Georgia at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Auburn at South Carolina, 7 p.m., SECN

• Kentucky at Missouri, 8 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2

MLB

• World Series: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 7 (if necessary), 7 p.m., FOX

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC, 6:30 p.m., FS1

• MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Portland, 9 p.m., ESPN

Sports on Radio 

MLB 

• World Series: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 7 (if necessary), 7 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.