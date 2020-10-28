Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE GOLF
• The East Lake Cup: Match Play Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Georgia at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Auburn at South Carolina, 7 p.m., SECN
• Kentucky at Missouri, 8 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2
MLB
• World Series: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 7 (if necessary), 7 p.m., FOX
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Portland, 9 p.m., ESPN
Sports on Radio
MLB
• World Series: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 7 (if necessary), 7 p.m., FM-93.9
