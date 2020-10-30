Today
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
• SEC Championship, 9 a.m., SECN
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• Wake Forest at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GameDay section
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Virginia Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Virginia at Duke, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Alabama at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Second Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, First Round, 2 p.m.,
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Parkview (Ga.) at Grayson (Ga.), 5 p.m., ESPN2
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton, 2:55 p.m.,
• Liga MX: Pachua at Tijuana, 10 p.m., FS2
SWIMMING
• ISL: The N 5, 9 a.m., CBSSN
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Draft Top 250, Martinsville Speedway, 2:30 p.m., NBC
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GameDay section
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Third Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Liverpool at West Ham, 12:30 p.m., NBC
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
