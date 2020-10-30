Britain Soccer Premier League

Crystal Palace plays Wolverhampton at 2:55 p.m. on NBCSN. [FRANK AUGSTEIN/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Frank Augstein - staff, Pool AP

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

• SEC Championship, 9 a.m., SECN

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• Wake Forest at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See GameDay section

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Virginia Tech at Louisville, 7 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Virginia at Duke, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Alabama at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Second Round, 11 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, First Round, 2 p.m.,

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Parkview (Ga.) at Grayson (Ga.), 5 p.m., ESPN2

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton, 2:55 p.m.,

• Liga MX: Pachua at Tijuana, 10 p.m., FS2

SWIMMING

• ISL: The N 5, 9 a.m., CBSSN

Saturday

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Draft Top 250, Martinsville Speedway, 2:30 p.m., NBC

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See GameDay section

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Third Round, 11 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Liverpool at West Ham, 12:30 p.m., NBC

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.