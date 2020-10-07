Sports on TV
COLLEGE GOLF
• The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessing Golf Club, 3:30 p.m., GOLF
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Florida State at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN
HORSE RACING
• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The JPMorgan Chase Jessamine, Keeneland Association, Inc., 3 p.m., NBCSN
MLB
• National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 2, 1:08 p.m., MLBN
• American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 3, 2:35 p.m., TBS
• American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs NY Yankees, Game 3, 6:10 p.m., TBS
• National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, 8:08 p.m., FS1
NHL
• NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7, 10:30 a.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: Netherlands vs. Mexico, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
