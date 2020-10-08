Brady throws for 5 TDs, Bucs rally to beat Chargers 38-31

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Chicago Bears at 7:20 p.m. on FOX and the NFL Network. [JASON BEHNKEN/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jason Behnken

Sports on TV

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Boston College at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ACCN

MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Florida State at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m., ACCN

• Oklahoma at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, First Round, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, First Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 

• Tulane at Houston, 6:30 p.m., ESPN 

MLB

• National League Division Series: Atlanta vs. Miami, Game 3, 1:08 p.m., FS1

• American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 4 (if necessary), 2:35 p.m., TBS

• American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 4, 6:10 p.m., TBS

• National League Division Series: LA Dodgers vs. San Diego, Game 3, 8:08 p.m., MLBN

NFL

• Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7:20 p.m., FOX, NFL

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying Soccer: Serbia at Norway, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• WTA: The French Open, Women's Semifinals, 10 a.m., NBC

