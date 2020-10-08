Sports on TV
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Boston College at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ACCN
MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Florida State at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m., ACCN
• Oklahoma at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, First Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, First Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Tulane at Houston, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• National League Division Series: Atlanta vs. Miami, Game 3, 1:08 p.m., FS1
• American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 4 (if necessary), 2:35 p.m., TBS
• American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 4, 6:10 p.m., TBS
• National League Division Series: LA Dodgers vs. San Diego, Game 3, 8:08 p.m., MLBN
NFL
• Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7:20 p.m., FOX, NFL
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying Soccer: Serbia at Norway, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• WTA: The French Open, Women's Semifinals, 10 a.m., NBC
