Lakers top Heat 102-96, take 3-1 lead in NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at 8 p.m. on ABC. [JOHN RAOUX/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Raoux

Sports on TV

Today

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See GameDay section

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Clemson at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Duke at North Carolina State, 7 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Missouri at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Syracuse at Louisville, 5 p.m., ACCN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Second Round, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Second Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, 7:30 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Lowndes (Ga.) at Valdosta (Ga.), 7 p.m., ESPN2

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., FS2

MLB

• National League Division Series: Atlanta vs. Miami, Game 4 (if necessary), 1:08 p.m., FS1

• American League Division Series: Houston vs. Oakland, Game 5 (if necessary), 2:35 p.m., TBS

• American League Division Series: NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5 (if necessary), 6:10 p.m., TBS

• National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 4, 8:08 p.m., FS1

NBA

• NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, 8 p.m., ABC

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• Orlando at Houston, 4 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• ATP: The French Open, Men's Semifinals, 10 a.m., NBC

Saturday

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, 2:30 p.m., NBC

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See GameDay section

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, 10 a.m., 11 a.m., GOLF, NBC

• PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS1

