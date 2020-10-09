Sports on TV
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GameDay section
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Clemson at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Duke at North Carolina State, 7 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Missouri at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Syracuse at Louisville, 5 p.m., ACCN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Second Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Second Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, 7:30 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Lowndes (Ga.) at Valdosta (Ga.), 7 p.m., ESPN2
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., FS2
MLB
• National League Division Series: Atlanta vs. Miami, Game 4 (if necessary), 1:08 p.m., FS1
• American League Division Series: Houston vs. Oakland, Game 5 (if necessary), 2:35 p.m., TBS
• American League Division Series: NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5 (if necessary), 6:10 p.m., TBS
• National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 4, 8:08 p.m., FS1
NBA
• NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, 8 p.m., ABC
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• Orlando at Houston, 4 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• ATP: The French Open, Men's Semifinals, 10 a.m., NBC
Saturday
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, 2:30 p.m., NBC
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GameDay section
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, 10 a.m., 11 a.m., GOLF, NBC
• PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS1
