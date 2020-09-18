Nuggets crash LA party, will face Lakers in West finals

The Denver Nuggets play the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at 8 p.m. on TNT. [MARK J. TERRILL/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mark J. Terrill

Sports on TV

Today

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, 6 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Campbell at Coastal Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Wake Forest at Clemson, 6 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Baylor at Texas Tech, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Mississippi State at Auburn, 6 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, 3 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, 3 p.m., NBC

HIGH SCHOOL

• Thompson (Ala.) at Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.), 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 11:30 p.m., FS2

MLB

• Philadelphia at Toronto OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta Braves at NY Mets, 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast

• NY Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m., MLBN

• Washington at Miami, 7 p.m., FS1

• San Francisco at Oakland OR Texas at LA Angels, 9:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, 8 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Bayern Munich, 1:25 p.m., ESPN

• Liga MX: FC Juarez at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2

Saturday

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See Gameday section

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, 10 a.m., NBC

• PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour The U.S. Open, Third Round, 2 p.m., NBC

• LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round, 8:30 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Eastern Conference Finals, Miami vs. Boston, Game 3, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• Atlanta at NY Mets, 6:07 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina, noon, CBS

 
