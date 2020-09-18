Sports on TV
Today
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, 6 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Campbell at Coastal Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Wake Forest at Clemson, 6 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Baylor at Texas Tech, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Mississippi State at Auburn, 6 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, 3 p.m., NBC
HIGH SCHOOL
• Thompson (Ala.) at Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.), 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 11:30 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Philadelphia at Toronto OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta Braves at NY Mets, 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast
• NY Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m., MLBN
• Washington at Miami, 7 p.m., FS1
• San Francisco at Oakland OR Texas at LA Angels, 9:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, 8 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Bayern Munich, 1:25 p.m., ESPN
• Liga MX: FC Juarez at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2
Saturday
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See Gameday section
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, 10 a.m., NBC
• PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour The U.S. Open, Third Round, 2 p.m., NBC
• LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Third Round, 8:30 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Eastern Conference Finals, Miami vs. Boston, Game 3, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Atlanta at NY Mets, 6:07 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina, noon, CBS
