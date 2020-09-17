Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The UNOH 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, 6:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Virginia at Duke, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Notre Dame at Florida State, 7 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• The Citadel at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m., ACCN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, 1 p.m., NBC
MLB
• Boston at Miami, noon, MLBN
• Arizona at LA Angels, 3 p.m., MLBN
• NY Mets at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast
• LA Dodgers at Colorado, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Miami vs. Boston, Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m., NFLN
NHL
• Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 6, 7 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Copa do Brasil: Botafogo vs. Vasco de Gama, 4th Round, 4:50 p.m., FS2
WNBA
• Phoenix vs. Minnesota, Game 1, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, Game 1, 8 p.m., ESPN2
