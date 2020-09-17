Burrow runs for TD but Chargers rally 16-13 over Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Cleveland Browns at 7:20 p.m. on NFL Network.  [AARON DOSTER/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Aaron Doster

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The UNOH 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, 6:30 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Virginia at Duke, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Notre Dame at Florida State, 7 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• The Citadel at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m., ACCN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, 1 p.m., NBC

MLB

• Boston at Miami, noon, MLBN

• Arizona at LA Angels, 3 p.m., MLBN

• NY Mets at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast

• LA Dodgers at Colorado, 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Miami vs. Boston, Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPN

NFL

• Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m., NFLN

NHL

• Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 6, 7 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Copa do Brasil: Botafogo vs. Vasco de Gama, 4th Round, 4:50 p.m., FS2

WNBA

• Phoenix vs. Minnesota, Game 1, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, Game 1, 8 p.m., ESPN2

