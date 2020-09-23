Sports on TV
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• North Carolina State at Duke, 6 p.m., ACCN
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Belmont Park LIve, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLB
• LA Angels at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast
• Miami at Atlanta OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., MLBN
• St. Louis at Kansas City, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Oakland at LA Dodgers, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Finals: Boston vs. Miami, Game 4, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 3, 7 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: Orlando City SC at Sporting KC
