Comeau injured in Stars' Cup Final Game 2 loss to Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning play the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at 7 p.m. on NBCSN. [JASON FRANSON/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP]

 JASON FRANSON

Sports on TV

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• North Carolina State at Duke, 6 p.m., ACCN

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Belmont Park LIve, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MLB

• LA Angels at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast

• Miami at Atlanta OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., MLBN

• St. Louis at Kansas City, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Oakland at LA Dodgers, 8:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Eastern Conference Finals: Boston vs. Miami, Game 4, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 3, 7 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS: Orlando City SC at Sporting KC

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.