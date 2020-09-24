Jaguars showcase revamped roster, reformed culture in opener

The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Miami Dolphins at 7:20 p.m. on NFL Network. [STEPHEN B. MORTON/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 
 Stephen B. Morton

Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• UAB at South Alabama, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Georgia Tech at Miami, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Texas at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

• North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MLB

• Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., MLBN

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast

• Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., MLBN

• Detroit at Kansas City, 7 p.m., FS1

• Oakland at LA Dodgers, 8:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Western Conference Finals: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 4, 8 p.m., TNT

NFL

• Miami at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m., NFLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Super Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla, Final, 1:40 p.m., CBSSN

• Copa do Brasil: Atletico Goianiense vs. Fluminense, 4th round, 5:50 p.m., FS2

WNBA

• WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 3, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

• WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 2, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.