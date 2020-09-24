Sports on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• UAB at South Alabama, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Georgia Tech at Miami, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Texas at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLB
• Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast
• Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., MLBN
• Detroit at Kansas City, 7 p.m., FS1
• Oakland at LA Dodgers, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Western Conference Finals: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 4, 8 p.m., TNT
NFL
• Miami at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m., NFLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Super Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla, Final, 1:40 p.m., CBSSN
• Copa do Brasil: Atletico Goianiense vs. Fluminense, 4th round, 5:50 p.m., FS2
WNBA
• WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 3, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 2, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.