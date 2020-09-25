Heat get chance Friday to oust Celtics, reach NBA Finals

The Miami Heat play the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN [MARK J. TERRILL/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mark J. Terrill

Sports on TV

Today

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 8 p.m., FS1

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Wake Forest at Louisville, 5 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Alabama at Mississippi State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• see GameDay section

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Notre Dame at Louisville, 1 p.m., ACCN

• Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Texas at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLFF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• IMG Academy (Fla.) at Ravenwood (Tenn.), 8 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

• St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Colorado at Arizona, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., MLBN

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast

• Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Colorado at Arizona OR Milwaukee at St. Louis, 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., MLBN

• LA Angels at LA Dodgers, 8:30 p.m., 10 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 5, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 4, 7 p.m., NBC

--

Saturday

AUTO RACING

• NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, 4 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See GameDay section

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Third Round, 2 p.m., NBC

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS1

MLB

• TBA, 6 p.m., FOX

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion, 6:25 p.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Chelsea at Bromwich Albion, 11:30 a.m., NBC

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL: Chicago at Washington, noon, CBS

