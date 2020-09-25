Sports on TV
Today
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 8 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Wake Forest at Louisville, 5 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Alabama at Mississippi State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• see GameDay section
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Notre Dame at Louisville, 1 p.m., ACCN
• Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Texas at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLFF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• IMG Academy (Fla.) at Ravenwood (Tenn.), 8 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Colorado at Arizona, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., MLBN
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast
• Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Colorado at Arizona OR Milwaukee at St. Louis, 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., MLBN
• LA Angels at LA Dodgers, 8:30 p.m., 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 5, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 4, 7 p.m., NBC
--
Saturday
AUTO RACING
• NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, 4 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GameDay section
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Third Round, 2 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS1
MLB
• TBA, 6 p.m., FOX
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion, 6:25 p.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Chelsea at Bromwich Albion, 11:30 a.m., NBC
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL: Chicago at Washington, noon, CBS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.