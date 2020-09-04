Lakers play video games, practice, watch hoops during layoff

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals at 8 p.m. on ESPN. [ASHLEY LANDIS/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Ashley Landis

Today

Sports on TV

GOLF

• EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Second Round, 8 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, First Round, noon, GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• IMG Academy (Fla.) at Venice (Fla.), 7 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

• Washington at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Washington at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m. and 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast

• Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• San Diego at Oakland OR Colorado at LA Dodgers, 8:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Milwaukee vs. Miami , Game 3, 5:30 p.m., TNT

• Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, 8 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Dallas vs. Colorado, Game 7, TBD, NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, League A Group 1, 1:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

• Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• The U.S. Open: Third Round, 11 a.m., ESPN

• The U.S. Open: Third Round, 5 and 6 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday

Sports on TV

GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, noon, GOLF

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Eastern Kentucky at Marshall, noon, ESPN

• Middle Tennessee at Army, 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

• SMU at Texas State, 3:30, ESPN

• Arkansas State at Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• San Diego at Oakland, 3 p.m., FS1

• Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., FS1

NHL

• NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers, Game 7 (if necessary), TBD, NBCSN

NBA

• Toronto vs. Boston, Game 4, TNT

• Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 2, TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City, 7 p.m., FOX

TENNIS

• The U.S. Open: Third Round, 10 a.m., ESPN

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.