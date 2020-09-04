Today
Sports on TV
GOLF
• EPGA Tour Golf: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Second Round, 8 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, First Round, noon, GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• IMG Academy (Fla.) at Venice (Fla.), 7 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Washington at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m. and 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast
• Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• San Diego at Oakland OR Colorado at LA Dodgers, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Milwaukee vs. Miami , Game 3, 5:30 p.m., TNT
• Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, 8 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Dallas vs. Colorado, Game 7, TBD, NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, League A Group 1, 1:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• The U.S. Open: Third Round, 11 a.m., ESPN
• The U.S. Open: Third Round, 5 and 6 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday
Sports on TV
GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Tour Championship, noon, GOLF
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Eastern Kentucky at Marshall, noon, ESPN
• Middle Tennessee at Army, 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
• SMU at Texas State, 3:30, ESPN
• Arkansas State at Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• San Diego at Oakland, 3 p.m., FS1
• Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., FS1
NHL
• NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers, Game 7 (if necessary), TBD, NBCSN
NBA
• Toronto vs. Boston, Game 4, TNT
• Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 2, TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City, 7 p.m., FOX
TENNIS
• The U.S. Open: Third Round, 10 a.m., ESPN
