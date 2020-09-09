Sports on TV
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, First Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Kansas City at Cleveland OR NY Yankees at Toronto, 6 and 6:30 p.m., MLBN
• Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., FS1
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast
NBA
• Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 6, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference Semifinals: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Game 4, 8 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Eastern Conference Final: NY Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, 7 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers vs. Forge, Group Stage, 11:30 a.m., FS2
• Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Cavalry vs. Pacific, Group Stage, 6:45 p.m., FS2
• Liga MX: UNAM at Santos Laguna, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, 11 a.m., ESPN
• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, 6 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA
• Atlanta vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Dallas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, 9 p.m., CBSSN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.