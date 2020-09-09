Brown helps Celtics rout Raptors to take 3-2 lead in series

The Boston Celtics play the Toronto Raptors at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN [MARK J. TERRILL/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 
 Mark J. Terrill

Sports on TV

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, First Round, 6 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Kansas City at Cleveland OR NY Yankees at Toronto, 6 and 6:30 p.m., MLBN

• Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., FS1

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FOX Sports Southeast

NBA

• Eastern Conference Semifinals: Toronto vs. Boston, Game 6, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

• Western Conference Semifinals: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Game 4, 8 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Eastern Conference Final: NY Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, 7 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers vs. Forge, Group Stage, 11:30 a.m., FS2

• Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Cavalry vs. Pacific, Group Stage, 6:45 p.m., FS2

• Liga MX: UNAM at Santos Laguna, 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, 11 a.m., ESPN

• ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, 6 p.m., ESPN2

WNBA

• Atlanta vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Dallas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, 9 p.m., CBSSN

