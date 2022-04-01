Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Florida at Georgia, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. South Carolina, Final Four, 6 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. Stanford, Final Four, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Second Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
• GEICO Nationals: Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• GEICO Nationals: Semifinal, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
• GEICO Nationals: Montverde (Florida) vs. DME Academy (Florida), Semifinal, 9:30 a.m., ESPNU
• GEICO Nationals: New Hope (Maryland) vs. Bishop McNamara (Maryland), Semifinal, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU
MEN'S SOCCER
• 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw, 11 a.m., FS1
--
Today on radio
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Final Four, 5:30 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, 7:30 a.m., FS1
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, 9:30 a.m., FS1
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The ToyotaCare 250, 12:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Texas A&M at Alabama, 4 p.m., SECN
• Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SECN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Villanova vs. Kansas, Final Four, 5 p.m., TBS
• NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Duke, Final Four, 7:30 p.m., TBS
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Arkansas at Ole Miss, noon, SECN
• Florida at Auburn, 2 p.m., SECN
• Georgia at Alabama, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Kentucky at LSU, 5 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• Augusta National Women's Amateur: Final Round, 11 a.m., NBC
• PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2:30 p.m. (NBC)
• PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic, Second Round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, 4 p.m., GOLF
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Watford at Liverpool, 6:30 p.m., USA
• Premier League: Brentford at Chelsea, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester United, 11:30 a.m., USA
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL Challenge Cup: Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC, 3 p.m., CBS
--
Saturday on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Final Four, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.