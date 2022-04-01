NCAA BB 031922 (copy)

The NCAA tournaments continues Friday and Saturday with the men's and women's Final Four. [DENNIS POROY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Florida at Georgia, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. South Carolina, Final Four, 6 p.m., ESPN

• NCAA Tournament: UConn vs. Stanford, Final Four, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Second Round, 3 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

• GEICO Nationals: Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• GEICO Nationals: Semifinal, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

• GEICO Nationals: Montverde (Florida) vs. DME Academy (Florida), Semifinal, 9:30 a.m., ESPNU

• GEICO Nationals: New Hope (Maryland) vs. Bishop McNamara (Maryland), Semifinal, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU

MEN'S SOCCER

• 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw, 11 a.m., FS1

--

Today on radio

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• NCAA Tournament: Final Four, 5:30 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Saturday on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, 7:30 a.m., FS1

• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, 9:30 a.m., FS1

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The ToyotaCare 250, 12:30 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Texas A&M at Alabama, 4 p.m., SECN

• Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SECN

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• NCAA Tournament: Villanova vs. Kansas, Final Four, 5 p.m., TBS

• NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Duke, Final Four, 7:30 p.m., TBS

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Arkansas at Ole Miss, noon, SECN

• Florida at Auburn, 2 p.m., SECN

• Georgia at Alabama, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Kentucky at LSU, 5 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

• Augusta National Women's Amateur: Final Round, 11 a.m., NBC

• PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, noon (GOLF) and 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

• PGA Tour Champions: The Rapiscan Systems Classic, Second Round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Third Round, 4 p.m., GOLF

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Watford at Liverpool, 6:30 p.m., USA

• Premier League: Brentford at Chelsea, 9 a.m., USA

• Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester United, 11:30 a.m., USA

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL Challenge Cup: Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC, 3 p.m., CBS

--

Saturday on radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• NCAA Tournament: Final Four, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.