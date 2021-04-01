Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Kentucky at Mississippi St., 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Mississippi at Florida, 7 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships, 8 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Texas A&M at Alabama, 5 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour, The ANA Inspiration, First Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, The Valero Texas Open, First Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, 3 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
• GEICO Nationals, Milton (Ga.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 11 a.m., ESPNU
• GEICO Nationals, TBD vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 1 p.m., ESPNU
• GEICO Nationals, TBD vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 3 p.m., ESPNU
• GEICO Nationals, Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs. Compass Prep (Ariz.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 5 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• NYRA, America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2
MLB
• Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, noon, ESPN
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m., FSSO
• L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3 p.m., ESPN
• N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Houston at Oakland, 9 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Carolina at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBCSN
• Minnesota at Vegas, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
SURFING
• WSL Championship Tour, The Newcastle Cup, Newcastle, Australia, 6:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Miami Open, ATP Quarterfinals 3 & 4, WTA Semifinals, ATP Doubles Semifinals, noon, TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m., FM-93.9
• N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
