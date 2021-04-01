Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Kentucky at Mississippi St., 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Mississippi at Florida, 7 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships, 8 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Texas A&M at Alabama, 5 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour, The ANA Inspiration, First Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 11 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour, The Valero Texas Open, First Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, 3 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

• GEICO Nationals, Milton (Ga.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 11 a.m., ESPNU

• GEICO Nationals, TBD vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 1 p.m., ESPNU

• GEICO Nationals, TBD vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 3 p.m., ESPNU

• GEICO Nationals, Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs. Compass Prep (Ariz.), Quarterfinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 5 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

• NYRA, America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2

MLB

• Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, noon, ESPN

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m., FSSO

• L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3 p.m., ESPN

• N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Houston at Oakland, 9 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Carolina at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBCSN

• Minnesota at Vegas, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

SURFING

• WSL Championship Tour, The Newcastle Cup, Newcastle, Australia, 6:30 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Miami Open, ATP Quarterfinals 3 & 4, WTA Semifinals, ATP Doubles Semifinals, noon, TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m., FM-93.9

• N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.