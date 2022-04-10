Masters Board 040722 (copy)

The Masters concludes today. [CHARLIE RIEDEL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• FIM MotoGP: The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, 12:30 p.m., NBC

• IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 2:30 p.m., NBC

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Georgia at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SECN

• TCU at Texas, noon, ESPNU

• Alabama at Mississippi, 2 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Mississippi at Kentucky, 9 a.m., SECN

• Tennessee at Georgia, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Arizona St. at Oregon, 2 p.m., ESPNEWS

• Alabama at Florida, 3 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, 1 p.m., CBS

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon (FS2) and 3 p.m. (FS1)

MLB

• Regional Coverage: Texas at Toronto, 12:30 p.m., MLBN

• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., Bally Sports South

• Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels (Joined in Progress), 3:30 p.m., MLBN

• Boston at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA 

• Indiana at Brooklyn, 2:45 p.m., ESPN

• Boston at Memphis, 6 p.m., TNT

• Golden State at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Boston at Washington, 12:30 p.m., TNT

• Nashville at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City, 8 a.m., USA

• Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City, 10:30 a.m., USA

• MLS: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC, 12:30 p.m., ABC

• MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC, 6:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS

• Charleston-WTA Doubles Final, 10 a.m., TENNIS

• Charleston-WTA Singles Final, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 11:30 a.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday on TV

COLLEGE GOLF

• The Western Intercollegiate: First Round, 6 p.m., GOLF

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Alabama at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN

MLB 

• NY Mets at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

WNBA

• WNBA Draft, 6 p.m., ESPN

--

Monday on radio

MLB

• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

