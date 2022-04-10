Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• FIM MotoGP: The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, 12:30 p.m., NBC
• IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 2:30 p.m., NBC
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Georgia at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SECN
• TCU at Texas, noon, ESPNU
• Alabama at Mississippi, 2 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Mississippi at Kentucky, 9 a.m., SECN
• Tennessee at Georgia, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Arizona St. at Oregon, 2 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Alabama at Florida, 3 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, 1 p.m., CBS
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon (FS2) and 3 p.m. (FS1)
MLB
• Regional Coverage: Texas at Toronto, 12:30 p.m., MLBN
• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels (Joined in Progress), 3:30 p.m., MLBN
• Boston at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Indiana at Brooklyn, 2:45 p.m., ESPN
• Boston at Memphis, 6 p.m., TNT
• Golden State at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Boston at Washington, 12:30 p.m., TNT
• Nashville at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City, 8 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City, 10:30 a.m., USA
• MLS: Atlanta United FC at Charlotte FC, 12:30 p.m., ABC
• MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC, 6:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS
• Charleston-WTA Doubles Final, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• Charleston-WTA Singles Final, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 11:30 a.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
COLLEGE GOLF
• The Western Intercollegiate: First Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Alabama at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN
MLB
• NY Mets at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
WNBA
• WNBA Draft, 6 p.m., ESPN
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
