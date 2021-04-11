Today on TV
BOWLING
• PBA: The U.S. Open, 1 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Duke at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Missouri at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SECN
• Virginia at Clemson, noon, ESPN2
• Mississippi St. at Auburn, 2 p.m., SECN
• Ohio St. at Michigan, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Florida St. at Louisville, 3 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• Rutgers at Johns Hopkins, 11 a.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Big Ten Tournament: Indiana at Penn St., Second Round, 1 p.m., BTN
• Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern at Wisconsin, Second Round, 3 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Minnesota at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN
• LSU at Missouri, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Duke at Florida St., 2 p.m., ACCN
• Pittsburgh at NC State, 4 p.m., ACCN
• Georgia at Kentucky, 5 p.m., SECN
MEN'S CURLING
• World Championship: TBD, Final, 5 p.m., NBCSN
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National G.C., 1 p.m., CBS
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon (FS2) and 3 p.m. (FS1)
MLB
• N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, noon, MLBN
• Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Boston at Denver, 2 p.m., NBATV
• Miami at Portland, 9 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• Buffalo at Philadelphia, 1 p.m., NHLN
• Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m., NHLN
RUGBY
• MLR: United New York at Rugby ATL, 2 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Serie A: Atalanta at Fiorentina, 1:30 p.m., ABC
• Liga MX: Mazatlán at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS
• Volvo Car Open-WTA, Doubles Final, 9:45 a.m., TENNIS
• Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles Final, noon, TENNIS
Today on Radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Alabama at Texas A&M, 2 p.m., FM-93.9
MLB
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
Monday on TV
COLLEGE GOLF
• Western Intercollegiate, 6 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., FS1
NBA
• L.A. Lakers at New York, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Denver at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: West Bromwich Albion vs. Southampton, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Brighton vs. Everton, 2:15 p.m., NBCSN
Monday on Radio
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
