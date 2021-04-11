Justin Thomas golf

Justin Thomas holds up his ball after putting on the 16th hole during the second round of the Masters. Final round coverage begins at 1 p.m. today on CBS. [MATT SLOCUM/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Matt Slocum - staff, AP

Today on TV

BOWLING

• PBA: The U.S. Open, 1 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Duke at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ACCN

• Missouri at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SECN

• Virginia at Clemson, noon, ESPN2

• Mississippi St. at Auburn, 2 p.m., SECN

• Ohio St. at Michigan, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• Florida St. at Louisville, 3 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• Rutgers at Johns Hopkins, 11 a.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Big Ten Tournament: Indiana at Penn St., Second Round, 1 p.m., BTN

• Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern at Wisconsin, Second Round, 3 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Minnesota at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN

• LSU at Missouri, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Duke at Florida St., 2 p.m., ACCN

• Pittsburgh at NC State, 4 p.m., ACCN

• Georgia at Kentucky, 5 p.m., SECN

MEN'S CURLING

• World Championship: TBD, Final, 5 p.m., NBCSN

FISHING

• Bassmaster Elite Series: The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, 7 a.m., FS1

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Masters, Final Round, Augusta National G.C., 1 p.m., CBS

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon (FS2) and 3 p.m. (FS1)

MLB

• N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, noon, MLBN

• Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Boston at Denver, 2 p.m., NBATV

• Miami at Portland, 9 p.m., NBATV

NHL

• Buffalo at Philadelphia, 1 p.m., NHLN

• Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m., NHLN

RUGBY

• MLR: United New York at Rugby ATL, 2 p.m., CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Serie A: Atalanta at Fiorentina, 1:30 p.m., ABC

• Liga MX: Mazatlán at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS

• Volvo Car Open-WTA, Doubles Final, 9:45 a.m., TENNIS

• Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles Final, noon, TENNIS

--

Today on Radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Alabama at Texas A&M, 2 p.m., FM-93.9

MLB

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday on TV

COLLEGE GOLF

• Western Intercollegiate, 6 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., FS1

NBA

• L.A. Lakers at New York, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Denver at Golden State, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: West Bromwich Albion vs. Southampton, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Brighton vs. Everton, 2:15 p.m., NBCSN

--

Monday on Radio

MLB

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.