Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Auburn at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Florida St. at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE GOLF
• The Western Intercollegiate: Round 2, Pasatiempo Golf Course, 6 p.m., GOLF
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Winthrop at Clemson, 3 p.m., ACCN
MLB
• Oakland at Arizona, 2:30 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Boston at Portland, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Champions League: LD Alajuelense at Atlanta United, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 5 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Champions League: CD Marathón at Portland, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 7 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Champions League: Arcahaie FC at Cruz Azul, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 9;30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly: U.S. at France, 2 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.