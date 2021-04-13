Francisco Lindor baseball

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies at 6 p.m. tonight on ESPN. [JOHN MINCHILLO/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Minchillo - staff, AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Auburn at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Florida St. at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE GOLF

• The Western Intercollegiate: Round 2, Pasatiempo Golf Course, 6 p.m., GOLF

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Winthrop at Clemson, 3 p.m., ACCN

MLB

• Oakland at Arizona, 2:30 p.m., MLBN

• Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

• Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Boston at Portland, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF Champions League: LD Alajuelense at Atlanta United, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 5 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Champions League: CD Marathón at Portland, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 7 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Champions League: Arcahaie FC at Cruz Azul, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 9;30 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• International Friendly: U.S. at France, 2 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

