Nationals Braves Baseball (copy)

Adam Duvall and the Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals today at 11 a.m. [JOHN BAZEMORE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Bazemore - staff, AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE GOLF

• The Western Intercollegiate: Final Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif., 3 p.m., GOLF

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, First Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii, 6 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Washington at Atlanta, 11 a.m., BSS

• Cleveland at Cincinnati, 11:30 a.m., MLB

• San Diego at San Francisco, 2:30 p.m., MLBN

• Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Charlotte at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m., ESPN

• Western Conference Play-In Round: San Antonio at New Orleans, 8:35 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., TNT

• Los Angeles at Colorado, 8:30 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Champions League: Benfica at Liverpool, Quarterfinal Leg 2, 2 p.m., CBSSN

• CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle at NY City FC, Semifinal Leg 2, 8 p.m., FS1

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Washington at Atlanta, 11 a.m., FM-93.9

