Today on TV
COLLEGE GOLF
• The Western Intercollegiate: Final Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif., 3 p.m., GOLF
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, First Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii, 6 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 11 a.m., BSS
• Cleveland at Cincinnati, 11:30 a.m., MLB
• San Diego at San Francisco, 2:30 p.m., MLBN
• Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Charlotte at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference Play-In Round: San Antonio at New Orleans, 8:35 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., TNT
• Los Angeles at Colorado, 8:30 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League: Benfica at Liverpool, Quarterfinal Leg 2, 2 p.m., CBSSN
• CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle at NY City FC, Semifinal Leg 2, 8 p.m., FS1
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 11 a.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.