Braves 041322

The Braves begin a four-game series at the Padres on Thursday. [JOHN BAZEMORE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Kentucky at Missouri, 7 p.m., ESPNU

• Auburn at Mississippi St., 7 p.m., SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

• NCAA Championships: Afternoon Session, noon, ESPN2

• NCAA Championships: Evening Session, 5 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Mississippi St. at Alabama, 5 p.m., SECN

• Oregon at Arizona, 7 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Second Round, 6 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2

MLB BASEBALL

• Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at San Diego, 7:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

NHL

• Minnesota at Dallas, 7 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m. TENNIS

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

• Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Drews, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Athletes Unlimited: Team De La Cruz vs. Team Lichtman, 9 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at San Diego, 7:10 p.m., FM-93.9

