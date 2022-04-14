Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Kentucky at Missouri, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Auburn at Mississippi St., 7 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• NCAA Championships: Afternoon Session, noon, ESPN2
• NCAA Championships: Evening Session, 5 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Mississippi St. at Alabama, 5 p.m., SECN
• Oregon at Arizona, 7 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Second Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2
MLB BASEBALL
• Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at San Diego, 7:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
NHL
• Minnesota at Dallas, 7 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m. TENNIS
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team Drews, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Athletes Unlimited: Team De La Cruz vs. Team Lichtman, 9 p.m., CBSSN
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at San Diego, 7:10 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.