featured Sports on TV, Radio: April 14, 2023 Apr 14, 2023 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sam Hilliard and the Atlanta Braves face the Royals on Friday. Today on TVAUTO RACING• NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, 2 p.m., FS1• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, 4 p.m., FS1• NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Long John Silver's 200, Martinsville Speedway, 6:30 p.m., FS1• NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 8:30 p.m., FS1COLLEGE BASEBALL• Miami at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2• Tennessee at Arkansas, 7 p.m., SECNCOLLEGE SOFTBALL• LSU at Auburn, 5 p.m., SECNGOLF• PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, 1 p.m., GOLF• LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, 6 p.m., GOLFHORSE RACING• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 3 p.m., FS2MIXED MARTIAL ARTS• PFL 3 Opening Card: Welterweights & Lightweights, 6 p.m., ESPNMLB• San Francisco at Detroit, 5:40 p.m., Apple TV+• L.A. Angels at Boston, 6:10 p.m., Apple TV+• Texas at Houston, 7 p.m., MLBN• Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., Bally Sports SouthNBA• Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament: Chicago at Miami, 6 p.m., TNT• Western Conference Play-In Tournament: Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., ESPNMEN'S SOCCER• CONMEBOL U-17 Championship: Chile vs. Ecuador, Final Round, 6:45 p.m., FS2• CONMEBOL U-17 Championship: Brazil vs. Paraguay, Final Round, 9 p.m., FS2WOMEN'S SOCCER• NWSL: Houston at Portland, 9:30 p.m., CBSSNTENNIS• Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS• Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Austria, 5 p.m., TENNIS--Today on radioMLB• Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., FM-93.9 