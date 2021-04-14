Molina Schwarber baseball

St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina tags out Washington's Kyle Schwarber. The Cardinals host the Nationals at noon today on MLB Network. [JEFF ROBERSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jeff Roberson - staff, AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE GOLF

• The Western Intercollegiate: Final Round, Pasatiempo Golf Course, 3 p.m., GOLF

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• Johns Hopkins at Maryland, 1:30 p.m., BTN

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Big Ten Tournament: Michigan at Penn St., Semifinal, 4 p.m., BTN

• Big Ten Tournament: Maryland at Indiana, Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Liberty at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN

• Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, First Round, Ko Olina Golf Club, 6 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Washington at St. Louis, noon, MLBN

• L.A. Angels at Kansas City (joined in progress), 3 p.m., MLBN

• Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

NBA

• Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:15 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2

• Dallas at Memphis, 8:35 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Colorado at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF Champions League: Club León at Toronto FC, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 5 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Champions League: Deportivo Saprissa at Philadelphia Union, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 7 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia at Club América, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 7 p.m., FS2

MEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue FC at Orlando, Group Stage, Group A, 6 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS

• Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

