Today on TV
COLLEGE GOLF
• The Western Intercollegiate: Final Round, Pasatiempo Golf Course, 3 p.m., GOLF
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• Johns Hopkins at Maryland, 1:30 p.m., BTN
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Big Ten Tournament: Michigan at Penn St., Semifinal, 4 p.m., BTN
• Big Ten Tournament: Maryland at Indiana, Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Liberty at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, First Round, Ko Olina Golf Club, 6 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Washington at St. Louis, noon, MLBN
• L.A. Angels at Kansas City (joined in progress), 3 p.m., MLBN
• Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
NBA
• Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:15 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2
• Dallas at Memphis, 8:35 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Colorado at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Champions League: Club León at Toronto FC, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 5 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Champions League: Deportivo Saprissa at Philadelphia Union, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 7 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia at Club América, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 7 p.m., FS2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue FC at Orlando, Group Stage, Group A, 6 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS
Today on Radio
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
