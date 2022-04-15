Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Michigan at Michigan St., 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Florida at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• LSU at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN
• Stanford at UCLA, 9 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• NC Central at Norfolk St., 10 a.m., ESPNU
• Alabama St. at Jackson St., noon, ESPNU
• Georgia at Missouri, noon, SECN
• Providence at UConn, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• Oregon at Arizona, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Atlanta at San Diego, 8:40 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
NBA
• Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Atlanta at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference Play-In Round: New Orleans at LA Clippers, 9 p.m., TNT
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Houston at Kansas City, Group C, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at San Diego, 7:25 p.m., FM-93.9
Saturday on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Kentucky at Missouri, 1 p.m., SECN
• Florida at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Georgia Spring Game, noon, ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• NCAA Championships: Final, noon, ABC
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• South Carolina at LSU, 11 a.m., SECN
• Texas A&M at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Mississippi St. at Alabama, 4 p.m., SECN
• Georgia at Missouri, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Kentucky at Arkansas, 7 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, 1 p.m. (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Atlanta at San Diego, 3 p.m., FS1, Bally Sports South
NBA
• First-Round Playoff, 12:10 p.m., ESPN
• First-Round Playoff, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• First-Round Playoff, 5 p.m., ESPN
• First-Round Playoff, 7:30 p.m., ABC
NHL
• Minnesota at St. Louis, 2 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Brighton at Tottenham Hotspur, 6:30 p.m., USA
• Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester United, 9 a.m., USA
• MLS: Inter Miami CF at Seattle, 9 p.m., FS1
USFL FOOTBALL
• New Jersey at Birmingham, 6:30 p.m., FOX, NBC
Saturday on radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Alabama Spring Game, 1:30 p.m., FM-93.9
MLB
• Atlanta at San Diego, joined in progress, FM-93.9
