Braves 041422

The Braves continue their series against the Padres. [BRYNN ANDERSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Michigan at Michigan St., 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Florida at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• LSU at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN

• Stanford at UCLA, 9 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• NC Central at Norfolk St., 10 a.m., ESPNU

• Alabama St. at Jackson St., noon, ESPNU

• Georgia at Missouri, noon, SECN

• Providence at UConn, 6:30 p.m., FS1

• Oregon at Arizona, 7 p.m., ESPNU

• UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round, 6 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Atlanta at San Diego, 8:40 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

NBA

• Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Atlanta at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m., ESPN

• Western Conference Play-In Round: New Orleans at LA Clippers, 9 p.m., TNT

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Houston at Kansas City, Group C, 7 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at San Diego, 7:25 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Saturday on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Kentucky at Missouri, 1 p.m., SECN

• Florida at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Georgia Spring Game, noon, ESPN2

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

• NCAA Championships: Final, noon, ABC

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• South Carolina at LSU, 11 a.m., SECN

• Texas A&M at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Mississippi St. at Alabama, 4 p.m., SECN

• Georgia at Missouri, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• Kentucky at Arkansas, 7 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, 1 p.m. (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)

• LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, 6 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Atlanta at San Diego, 3 p.m., FS1, Bally Sports South

NBA

• First-Round Playoff, 12:10 p.m., ESPN

• First-Round Playoff, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

• First-Round Playoff, 5 p.m., ESPN

• First-Round Playoff, 7:30 p.m., ABC

NHL

• Minnesota at St. Louis, 2 p.m., ABC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Brighton at Tottenham Hotspur, 6:30 p.m., USA

• Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester United, 9 a.m., USA

• MLS: Inter Miami CF at Seattle, 9 p.m., FS1

USFL FOOTBALL

• New Jersey at Birmingham, 6:30 p.m., FOX, NBC

--

Saturday on radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Alabama Spring Game, 1:30 p.m., FM-93.9

MLB

• Atlanta at San Diego, joined in progress, FM-93.9

