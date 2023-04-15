Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, 3:30 p.m., FS2
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call811.com Before You Dig. 250, Martinsville Speedway, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• NHRA: Qualifying, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 8:30 p.m., FS1
BOWLING
• PBA: The Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling, U.S. vs. The World, 1:30 p.m., FOX
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Mississippi at Mississippi St., 3 p.m., SECN
• Georgia at Florida, 6 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE BOWLING
• NCAA Tournament: Championship, 8 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Georgia Spring Game, 3 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• NCAA Championships: Finals, 3 p.m., ABC
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Tennessee at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SECN
• Texas A&M at South Carolina, 1 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, 2 p.m., CBS
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night Main Card: Max Holloway vs. Arnold Allen (Featherweights), 7:30 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, noon, MLBN
• Milwaukee at San Diego, 3 p.m., FS1
• Atlanta at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Texas at Houston, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, Game 1, 12:10 p.m., ESPN
• Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Boston, Game 1, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• Eastern Conference First Round: New York at Cleveland, Game 1, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, Game 1, 7:30 p.m., ABC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Newcastle United at Aston Villa, 6:30 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur, 9 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester City, 11:30 a.m., NBC
USFL
• Philadelphia at Memphis, 3:30 p.m., FOX
• New Jersey at Birmingham, 6:30 p.m., FOX
XFL
• Vegas at Houston, 11:30 a.m., ABC
• Orlando at San Antonio, 6 p.m., ESPN2
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Sunday on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Cup Series: The NOCO 400, Martinsville Speedway, 2 p.m., FS1
• NTT IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 2:30 p.m., NBC
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Northwestern at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Tennessee at Kentucky, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Alabama at Mississippi St., 1 p.m., SECN
• LSU at Auburn, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Mississippi at Missouri, 3 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, noon (GOLF), 2 p.m. (CBS)
MLB
• San Francisco at Detroit, noon, MLBN
• Atlanta at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m., Bally Sports South
• Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Texas at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Western Conference First Round: L.A. Lakers at Memphis, Game 1, 2 p.m., ABC
• Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago/Miami at Milwaukee, Game 1, 4:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, Game 1, 7 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round: Minnesota/Oklahoma City at Denver, Game 1, 9:30 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United, 8 a.m., USA
• Premier League: Manchester United at Nottingham Forest, 10:30 a.m., USA
• MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m., FOX
USFL
• Michigan vs. Houston, 11 a.m., NBC
• Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, 5:30 p.m., FS1
XFL
• Arlington at D.C., 11 a.m., ESPN
• Seattle at St. Louis, 2 p.m., ESPN
--
Sunday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
MARATHON
• The Boston Marathon, 7:30 a.m., ESPN
MLB
• Atlanta at San Diego, 8:40 p.m., Bally Sports South
NBA
• Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round: Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL HOCKEY
• Stanley Cup Playoff: First Round, 6 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2), 9:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2)
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United, 2 p.m., USA
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at San Diego, 8:40 p.m., FM-93.9
