Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Auburn at Alabama, 6 p.m., SECN
• South Carolina at LSU, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• Indiana at Michigan St., 2 p.m., BTN
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• Duke at Virginia, 6 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• Notre Dame at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Big Ten Tournament: Iowa at Penn St., Semifinal, 4 p.m., BTN
• Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, Round 1, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Round 1 Featured Groups, 10 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Round 1, 2 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Round 2, 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2
MLB
• Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 11 a.m., MLBN
• Miami at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., Bally Sports South
• Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (joined in progress), 2 p.m., MLBN
• Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Boston at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Florida at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• CONCACAF Champions League: Real Estelí at Columbus Crew, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 7 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Champions League: Atlético Pantoja at CF Monterrey, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 9 p.m., FS1
SURFING
• WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, 5:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS
WNBA
• WNBA Draft, 6 p.m., ESPN
Today on Radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Auburn at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., FM-93.9
