Auburn baseball Judd Ward

Judd Ward and the Auburn Tigers visit Alabama at 6 tonight. The game will be on SEC Network and FM-93.9. [TODD VAN EMST/AUBURN ATHLETICS]

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Auburn at Alabama, 6 p.m., SECN

• South Carolina at LSU, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• Indiana at Michigan St., 2 p.m., BTN

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• Duke at Virginia, 6 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• Notre Dame at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Big Ten Tournament: Iowa at Penn St., Semifinal, 4 p.m., BTN

• Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., BTN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, Round 1, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Round 1 Featured Groups, 10 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Round 1, 2 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Round 2, 6 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2

MLB

• Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 11 a.m., MLBN

• Miami at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., Bally Sports South

• Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (joined in progress), 2 p.m., MLBN

• Arizona at Washington, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Boston at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Florida at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• CONCACAF Champions League: Real Estelí at Columbus Crew, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 7 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Champions League: Atlético Pantoja at CF Monterrey, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 9 p.m., FS1

SURFING

• WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, 5:30 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS

• Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS

WNBA

• WNBA Draft, 6 p.m., ESPN

--

Today on Radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Auburn at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

MLB

• Miami at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., FM-93.9

