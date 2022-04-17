Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, 2 p.m., CBSSN
• NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, 6 p.m., FOX
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Florida at Vanderbilt, noon, ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
• Southeastern Tournament: Finals, 7:30 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Princeton at Yale, 10 a.m., ESPNU
• Texas A&M at Tennessee, 3 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA Professional Championship: First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Baltimore, noon, MLBN
• Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Cincinnati, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at San Diego, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Atlanta at San Diego (Kay-Rod Cast), 6 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
• Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 1, noon, TNT
• Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 1, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 1, 5:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 1, 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Florida at Detroit, noon, ESPN
• St. Louis at Nashville, 5 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United, 8:15 a.m., USA
• MLS: Sporting KC at LAFC, 3 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Angel City FC at OL Reign, Group B, 5 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final, 7:30 p.m., TENNIS
USFL
• Houston vs. Michigan, 11 a.m., NBC
• Philadelphia vs. New Orleans, 3 p.m., USA
• Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., FS1
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at San Diego, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Arizona at Creighton, 6 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Texas A&M at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN
MLB
• Atlanta at LA Dodgers, 9:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast
NBA
• Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, Game 2, 9 p.m., TNT
--
Monday on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at LA Dodgers, 9:10 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.