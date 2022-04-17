Braves 041622

The Braves conclude their series at the Padres on Sunday. [KYUSUNG GONG/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, 2 p.m., CBSSN

• NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, 6 p.m., FOX

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Florida at Vanderbilt, noon, ESPN2

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

• Southeastern Tournament: Finals, 7:30 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Princeton at Yale, 10 a.m., ESPNU

• Texas A&M at Tennessee, 3 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)

• PGA Professional Championship: First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

MLB 

• Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Baltimore, noon, MLBN

• Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Cincinnati, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at San Diego, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Atlanta at San Diego (Kay-Rod Cast), 6 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

• Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 1, noon, TNT

• Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 1, 2:30 p.m., ABC

• Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 1, 5:30 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 1, 8 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Florida at Detroit, noon, ESPN

• St. Louis at Nashville, 5 p.m., NHLN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United, 8:15 a.m., USA

• MLS: Sporting KC at LAFC, 3 p.m., ESPN

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Angel City FC at OL Reign, Group B, 5 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final, 5 a.m., TENNIS

• Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final, 7:30 p.m., TENNIS

USFL

• Houston vs. Michigan, 11 a.m., NBC

• Philadelphia vs. New Orleans, 3 p.m., USA

• Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., FS1

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at San Diego, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Arizona at Creighton, 6 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Texas A&M at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN

MLB

• Atlanta at LA Dodgers, 9:10 p.m., Bally Sports Southeast

NBA

• Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, Game 2, 9 p.m., TNT

--

Monday on radio

MLB

• Atlanta at LA Dodgers, 9:10 p.m., FM-93.9

