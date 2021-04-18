Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula One: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN
• NASCAR Cup Series: The TOYOTA OWNERS 400, 2 p.m., FOX
• IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, 2:30 p.m., NBC
BOWLING
• PBA: The Super Slam, 11:30 a.m., FOX
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Clemson at Miami, 11 a.m., ACCN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• FCS Football Selection Special, 10:30 a.m., ESPNU
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• Lafayette at Lehigh, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Ohio St. at Maryland, 4 p.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• Michigan at Northwestern, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Big East Tournament: Butler vs. Georgetown, Championship, 10 a.m., FS1
• Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Wisconsin, Championship, 11 a.m., BTN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Florida at Alabama, 1 p.m., SECN
• Ohio St. at Indiana, 1:30 p.m., BTN
• North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., ACCN
• Baylor at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Mississippi St. at Missouri, 3 p.m., SECN
• Texas at Oklahoma, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Tennessee at South Carolina, 5 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Baylor vs. Nebraska, Third Round, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Texas, Third Round, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Florida, Third Round, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Purdue, Third Round, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: W. Kentucky vs. Kentucky, Third Round, 9 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, Final Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, 2 p.m., CBS
• PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon and 4:30 p.m. (FS2) and 1:30 p.m. (FS1)
MLB
• L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• New Orleans at New York, 12:15 p.m., ESPN
• Brooklyn at Miami, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Washington at Boston, 11 a.m., NBC
• N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United, 10 a.m., NBCSN
• MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Inter Miami, 2 p.m., ABC
• MLS: Philadelphia Union at Columbus Crew, 4:30 p.m., FS1
• Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS2
• Liga MX: CF Pachuca at Monterrey, 9 p.m., FS2
SURFING
• WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, 5:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final, 7:30 a.m., TENNIS
• Charleston-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals, 11 a.m., TENNIS
Today on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
Monday on TV
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Final, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Final, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Final, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
• NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Final, 8 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
• Golden State at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
• Utah at LA Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Detroit at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United, 2 p.m., NBCSN
