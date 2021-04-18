Mookie Betts baseball

Mookie Betts (50) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres in San Diego at 3 p.m. today on MLB Network. [GREGORY BULL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Gregory Bull - staff, AP

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula One: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, 7:55 a.m., ESPN

• NASCAR Cup Series: The TOYOTA OWNERS 400, 2 p.m., FOX

• IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, 2:30 p.m., NBC

BOWLING

• PBA: The Super Slam, 11:30 a.m., FOX

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Clemson at Miami, 11 a.m., ACCN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• FCS Football Selection Special, 10:30 a.m., ESPNU

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• Lafayette at Lehigh, 11 a.m., CBSSN

• Ohio St. at Maryland, 4 p.m., BTN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• Michigan at Northwestern, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Big East Tournament: Butler vs. Georgetown, Championship, 10 a.m., FS1

• Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Wisconsin, Championship, 11 a.m., BTN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Florida at Alabama, 1 p.m., SECN

• Ohio St. at Indiana, 1:30 p.m., BTN

• North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., ACCN

• Baylor at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m., ESPN2

• Mississippi St. at Missouri, 3 p.m., SECN

• Texas at Oklahoma, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• Tennessee at South Carolina, 5 p.m., SECN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• NCAA Tournament: Baylor vs. Nebraska, Third Round, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Texas, Third Round, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Florida, Third Round, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

• NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Purdue, Third Round, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: W. Kentucky vs. Kentucky, Third Round, 9 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, Final Round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, 2 p.m., CBS

• PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon and 4:30 p.m. (FS2) and 1:30 p.m. (FS1)

MLB

• L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• New Orleans at New York, 12:15 p.m., ESPN

• Brooklyn at Miami, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Washington at Boston, 11 a.m., NBC

• N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United, 10 a.m., NBCSN

• MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Inter Miami, 2 p.m., ABC

• MLS: Philadelphia Union at Columbus Crew, 4:30 p.m., FS1

• Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS2

• Liga MX: CF Pachuca at Monterrey, 9 p.m., FS2

SURFING

• WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, 5:30 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final, 5 a.m., TENNIS

• Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final, 7:30 a.m., TENNIS

• Charleston-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals, 11 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday on TV

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Final, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Final, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Final, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

• NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional Final, 8 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

• Golden State at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

• Utah at LA Lakers, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Detroit at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United, 2 p.m., NBCSN

