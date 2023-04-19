agate Sports on TV, Radio: April 19, 2023 Apr 19, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies face the Lakers in Game 2 on Wednesday. [BRANDON DILL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] Brandon Dill Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today on TVBOWLING• PBA: The WSOB Shark Championship, 6 p.m., FS1COLLEGE BASEBALL• Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SECNCOLLEGE SOFTBALL• South Florida at Florida, 5 p.m., ESPNUGOLF• DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, First Round, Ishioka Golf Club, 10 p.m., GOLFMLB• Arizona at St. Louis, noon, MLBN• Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., MLBN• Atlanta at San Diego, 3:10 p.m., Bally Sports South• L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6 p.m., MLBNNBA• Western Conference First Round: L.A. Lakers at Memphis, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., TNT• Eastern Conference First Round: Miami at Milwaukee, Game 2, 8 p.m., NBATV• Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Denver, Game 2, 9 p.m., TNTNHL• Eastern Conference First Round: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, Game 2, 6 p.m., ESPN2• Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Boston, Game 2, 6:30 p.m., ESPN• Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Dallas, Game 2, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2• Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 2, 9 p.m., ESPNMEN'S SOCCER• UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Bayern Munich, Quarterfinal, 2 p.m., CBS• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, 9 p.m., TBSWOMEN'S SOCCER• NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Kansas City at Houston, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN• NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: OL Reign at Angel City, 9 p.m., CBSSNTENNIS• Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS--Today on radioMLB• Atlanta at San Diego, 3:10 p.m., FM-93.9 