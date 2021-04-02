Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Kentucky at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SECN

• Vanderbilt at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN2

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• NCAA tournament, South Carolina vs. Stanford, Final Four, San Antonio, 5 p.m., ESPN

• NCAA tournament, Arizona vs. UConn, Final Four, San Antonio, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Arkansas at Auburn, noon, SECN

• Kentucky at Tennessee, 4 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Michigan at Wisconsin, 2 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• LPGA Tour, The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 11 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour, The Valero Texas Open, Second Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, 3 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour, The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 6 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

• GEICO Nationals, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• GEICO Nationals, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

• GEICO Nationals, Paul VI (Va.) vs. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.), Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 9:30 a.m., ESPNU

• GEICO Nationals, Fremont (Utah) vs. Westlake (Ga.), Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 11:30 a.m., ESPNU

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• Bellator 255: Patricio Freire vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (Featherweights), Uncasville, Conn., 8 p.m., SHO

MLB

• Tampa Bay at Miami, 6 p.m., MLBN

SURFING

• WSL Championship Tour, The Newcastle Cup, Newcastle, Australia, 5:30 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• Miami Open, ATP Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Semifinal 1, noon, TENNIS

• Miami Open, ATP Semifinal 2, WTA Doubles Semifinal 2, 6 p.m., TENNIS

WRESTLING

• U.S. Olympic Trials, Semifinals and Finals, Fort Worth, Texas, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

--

Today on radio

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• NCAA tournament, South Carolina vs. Stanford, Final Four, San Antonio, FM-93.9 (joined in progress)

• NCAA tournament, Arizona vs. UConn, Final Four, San Antonio, 8:30 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Saturday on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Texas A&M at Missouri, 3 p.m., SECN

• Tennessee at Alabama, 6 p.m., SECN

• Pepperdine at San Diego, 10:30 p.m., ESPNU

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• NCAA tournament, Baylor vs. Houston, Final Four, Indianapolis, 4 p.m., CBS

• NCAA tournament, Gonzaga vs. UCLA, Final Four, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m., CBS

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• Notre Dame at Syracuse, 11 a.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Texas A&M at Alabama, 11 a.m., SECN

• Arkansas at Auburn, 1 p.m., SECN

• Missouri at South Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Kentucky at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• Florida at Georgia, 7 p.m., ESPN2

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Big East tournament, Championship, 11:30 a.m., FS1

• Iowa at Minnesota, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• Mid-Eastern Athletic tournament, Championship, 5 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• PGA Tour, The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour, The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, 2:30 p.m., NBC

• LPGA Tour, The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Wood Memorial Bluegrass Stakes, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

MLB

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., BSSE

• L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7 p.m., FS1

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League, West Bromwich Albion at Chelsea, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League, Sheffield United at Leeds United, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Bundesliga, RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• Premier League, Manchester City at Leicester City, 11:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Serie A, Inter Milan at Bologna, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Liga MX, Atlético San Luis at Monterrey, 10 p.m., FS1

WRESTLING

• U.S. Olympic Trials, Best-of-Three Finals, Fort Worth, Texas, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

--

Saturday on radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• NCAA tournament, Baylor vs. Houston, Final Four, Indianapolis, FM-93.9 (joined in progress)

• NCAA tournament, Gonzaga vs. UCLA, Final Four, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m., FM-93.9

MLB

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., FM-93.9

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.