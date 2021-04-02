Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Kentucky at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SECN
• Vanderbilt at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA tournament, South Carolina vs. Stanford, Final Four, San Antonio, 5 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA tournament, Arizona vs. UConn, Final Four, San Antonio, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Arkansas at Auburn, noon, SECN
• Kentucky at Tennessee, 4 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Michigan at Wisconsin, 2 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• LPGA Tour, The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, The Valero Texas Open, Second Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, 3 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour, The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 6 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
• GEICO Nationals, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• GEICO Nationals, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
• GEICO Nationals, Paul VI (Va.) vs. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.), Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 9:30 a.m., ESPNU
• GEICO Nationals, Fremont (Utah) vs. Westlake (Ga.), Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., 11:30 a.m., ESPNU
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Bellator 255: Patricio Freire vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (Featherweights), Uncasville, Conn., 8 p.m., SHO
MLB
• Tampa Bay at Miami, 6 p.m., MLBN
SURFING
• WSL Championship Tour, The Newcastle Cup, Newcastle, Australia, 5:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Miami Open, ATP Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Semifinal 1, noon, TENNIS
• Miami Open, ATP Semifinal 2, WTA Doubles Semifinal 2, 6 p.m., TENNIS
WRESTLING
• U.S. Olympic Trials, Semifinals and Finals, Fort Worth, Texas, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
Today on radio
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA tournament, South Carolina vs. Stanford, Final Four, San Antonio, FM-93.9 (joined in progress)
• NCAA tournament, Arizona vs. UConn, Final Four, San Antonio, 8:30 p.m., FM-93.9
Saturday on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Texas A&M at Missouri, 3 p.m., SECN
• Tennessee at Alabama, 6 p.m., SECN
• Pepperdine at San Diego, 10:30 p.m., ESPNU
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA tournament, Baylor vs. Houston, Final Four, Indianapolis, 4 p.m., CBS
• NCAA tournament, Gonzaga vs. UCLA, Final Four, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m., CBS
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• Notre Dame at Syracuse, 11 a.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Texas A&M at Alabama, 11 a.m., SECN
• Arkansas at Auburn, 1 p.m., SECN
• Missouri at South Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Kentucky at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Florida at Georgia, 7 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Big East tournament, Championship, 11:30 a.m., FS1
• Iowa at Minnesota, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Mid-Eastern Athletic tournament, Championship, 5 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour, The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour, The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, 2:30 p.m., NBC
• LPGA Tour, The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Wood Memorial Bluegrass Stakes, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., BSSE
• L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7 p.m., FS1
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, West Bromwich Albion at Chelsea, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League, Sheffield United at Leeds United, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga, RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Premier League, Manchester City at Leicester City, 11:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Serie A, Inter Milan at Bologna, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Liga MX, Atlético San Luis at Monterrey, 10 p.m., FS1
WRESTLING
• U.S. Olympic Trials, Best-of-Three Finals, Fort Worth, Texas, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
Saturday on radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• NCAA tournament, Baylor vs. Houston, Final Four, Indianapolis, FM-93.9 (joined in progress)
• NCAA tournament, Gonzaga vs. UCLA, Final Four, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m., FM-93.9
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., FM-93.9
