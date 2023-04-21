agate Sports on TV, Radio: April 21, 2023 Apr 21, 2023 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sam Hilliard and the Atlanta Braves face the Astros on Friday. [GREGORY BULL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] Gregory Bull Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today on TVAUTO RACING• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, 4:30 p.m., FS1COLLEGE BASEBALL• Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SECN• Baylor at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m., ESPNUCOLLEGE SOFTBALL• Auburn at Alabama, 8 p.m., SECN• Arizona at Oregon, 9:30 p.m., ESPNUGOLF• LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, 10 a.m., GOLF• PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, TPC Louisiana, 2 p.m., GOLF• LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, Second Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, 5 p.m., GOLF• PGA Tour Champions: The Invited Celebrity Classic, First Round, Las Colinas Country Club, 8 p.m., GOLF• DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, Third Round, Ishioka Golf Club, 10 p.m., GOLFMLB• L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLBN• Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m., Apple TV+• Houston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Apple TV+• St. Louis at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLBNNBA• Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Atlanta, Game 3, 6:10 p.m., ESPN• Eastern Conference First Round: Cleveland at New York, Game 3, 7:30 p.m., ABC• Western Conference First Round: Denver at Minnesota, Game 3, 8:30 p.m., ESPNNHL• Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at NY Islanders, Game 3, 6 p.m., TBS• Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Florida, Game 3, 6:30 p.m., TNT• Western Conference First Round: Dallas at Minnesota, Game 3, 8:30 p.m., TBS• Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 3, 9 p.m., TNTMEN'S SOCCER• Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal, 2 p.m., USA• Liga MX: León at Tijuana, 10 p.m., FS1TENNIS• Barcelona-ATP, Munich-ATP, Banja Luka-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA Quarterfinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS--Today on radioMLB• Houston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9 Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. 