Today on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Rhode Island at Boston College, 2 p.m., ACCN
• Florida Gulf Coast at Miami, 5 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• Big Ten Tournament: Indiana/Michigan St. vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., BTN
• Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Iowa, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., BTN
• Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Penn St., Quarterfinal, 4 p.m., BTN
• Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Northwestern, Quarterfinal, 6:30 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Louisville at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Clemson at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, First Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• San Francisco at Philadelphia, noon, MLBN
• Minnesota at Oakland (game joined in progress), 3 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Phoenix at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBATV
• Memphis at LA Clippers, 9 p.m., NBATV
NHL HOCKEY
• Nashville at Chicago, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• San Jose at Vegas, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Serie A: Cagliari at Udinese, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa, 2 p.m., NBCSN
• Liga MX: Guadalajara at Monterrey, 9 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City, noon, NBCSN
• NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign at Portland FC, Group Stage, Group B, 9 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS
• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
Today on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m., FM-93.9
