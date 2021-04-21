Braves baseball Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves visit the New York Yankees at 5:30 tonight on ESPN. [NAM Y. HUH/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Nam Y. Huh - staff, AP

Today on TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Rhode Island at Boston College, 2 p.m., ACCN

• Florida Gulf Coast at Miami, 5 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• Big Ten Tournament: Indiana/Michigan St. vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., BTN

• Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Iowa, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., BTN

• Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Penn St., Quarterfinal, 4 p.m., BTN

• Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Northwestern, Quarterfinal, 6:30 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Louisville at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Clemson at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, First Round, 5 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• San Francisco at Philadelphia, noon, MLBN

• Minnesota at Oakland (game joined in progress), 3 p.m., MLBN

• Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Phoenix at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBATV

• Memphis at LA Clippers, 9 p.m., NBATV

NHL HOCKEY

• Nashville at Chicago, 6 p.m., NBCSN

• San Jose at Vegas, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Serie A: Cagliari at Udinese, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa, 2 p.m., NBCSN

• Liga MX: Guadalajara at Monterrey, 9 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• FASL: Chelsea at Manchester City, noon, NBCSN

• NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign at Portland FC, Group Stage, Group B, 9 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS

• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m., FM-93.9

