Today on TV
BOXING
• Ring City USA: Jelena Mrdjenovich vs. Erika Cruz (Featherweights), 8 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Arkansas at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN
• LSU at Mississippi, 7 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, 4 p.m., BTN
• Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., BTN
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• Notre Dame at Duke, 6 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• Boston College at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Washington vs. Kentucky, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN
• NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Wisconsin, Semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, First Round, 8 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Second Round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2
MLB
• Arizona at Cincinnati, 11:30 a.m., MLBN
• N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 5 p.m., MLBN
• San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., TNT
• L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Leicester City, 2 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS
• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
