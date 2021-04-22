Joel Embiid basketball

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Milwaukee Bucks at 6 tonight on TNT. [TONY GUTIERREZ/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Tony Gutierrez - staff, AP

Today on TV

BOXING

• Ring City USA: Jelena Mrdjenovich vs. Erika Cruz (Featherweights), 8 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Arkansas at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN

• LSU at Mississippi, 7 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, 4 p.m., BTN

• Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, 6:30 p.m., BTN

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• Notre Dame at Duke, 6 p.m., ACCN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• Boston College at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• NCAA Tournament: Washington vs. Kentucky, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN

• NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Wisconsin, Semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, First Round, 8 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, First Round, 2:30 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Second Round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2

MLB

• Arizona at Cincinnati, 11:30 a.m., MLBN

• N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 5 p.m., MLBN

• San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., TNT

• L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Leicester City, 2 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS

• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS

