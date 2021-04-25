San Diego Padres baseball

Fernando Tatis Jr. (right), Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres continue an NL West division battle when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers at 6 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN2. [MARK J. TERRILL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mark J. Terrill - staff, AP

Today on TV

AUTO RACING

• IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg, 11:30 a.m., NBC

• NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, 1 p.m., FOX

BOWLING

• PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, 12:30 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Tennessee at Texas A&M, noon, SECN

• Duke at Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• Virginia Tech at NC State, 3 p.m., ACCN

• Northwestern at Iowa, 4 p.m., BTN

• UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., 6 p.m., ESPNU

MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

• Southeastern Tournament: Final Round, 6:30 a.m., SECN

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

• Rutgers at Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• Notre Dame at North Carolina, 1 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Florida St. at Louisville, 11 a.m., ACCN

• Northwestern at Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN

• LSU at Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• Wisconsin at Nebraska, 1 p.m., BTN

• Georgia at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• Washington at UCLA, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• Missouri at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SECN

• Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m., ESPNU

FISHING

• Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, 7 a.m., FS1

GOLF

• EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Final Round, 7 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)

• PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2

MLB

• N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, noon, MLBN

• Arizona at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., Bally Sports South

• San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 6 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2

NBA

• Boston at Charlotte, 12:15 p.m., ESPN

• Phoenix at Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., NBATV

• Sacramento at Golden State, 9 p.m., NBATV

NHL

• Boston at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., NBC

• Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., NBCSN

RUGBY

• MLR: New England at Old Glory DC, 2:30 p.m., FS1

SAILING

• SailGP: The Bermuda Grand Prix, Hamilton Bermuda, noon, CBSSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Serie A: Udinese at Benevento, 5:25 a.m., ESPN2

• Premier League: Burnley at Wolverhampton, 6 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United, 8 a.m., NBCSN

• MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at L.A. Galaxy, 4:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Finals, 7 a.m., TENNIS

--

Today on Radio

MLB

• Arizona at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., FM-93.9

• San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday on TV

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Missouri at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN

GOLF

• PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, Second Round, 3 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Carolina at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds, 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS

--

Monday on Radio

MLB

• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

