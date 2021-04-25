Today on TV
AUTO RACING
• IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, 1 p.m., FOX
BOWLING
• PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, 12:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Tennessee at Texas A&M, noon, SECN
• Duke at Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Virginia Tech at NC State, 3 p.m., ACCN
• Northwestern at Iowa, 4 p.m., BTN
• UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., 6 p.m., ESPNU
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
• Southeastern Tournament: Final Round, 6:30 a.m., SECN
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
• Rutgers at Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Notre Dame at North Carolina, 1 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Florida St. at Louisville, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Northwestern at Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN
• LSU at Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Wisconsin at Nebraska, 1 p.m., BTN
• Georgia at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Washington at UCLA, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Missouri at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SECN
• Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m., ESPNU
FISHING
• Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, 7 a.m., FS1
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Final Round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, noon (GOLF) and 2 p.m. (CBS)
• PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America's Day at the Races, noon, FS2
MLB
• N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, noon, MLBN
• Arizona at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., Bally Sports South
• San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 6 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
NBA
• Boston at Charlotte, 12:15 p.m., ESPN
• Phoenix at Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., NBATV
• Sacramento at Golden State, 9 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• Boston at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., NBC
• Columbus at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., NBCSN
RUGBY
• MLR: New England at Old Glory DC, 2:30 p.m., FS1
SAILING
• SailGP: The Bermuda Grand Prix, Hamilton Bermuda, noon, CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Serie A: Udinese at Benevento, 5:25 a.m., ESPN2
• Premier League: Burnley at Wolverhampton, 6 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United, 8 a.m., NBCSN
• MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at L.A. Galaxy, 4:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Finals, 7 a.m., TENNIS
Today on Radio
MLB
• Arizona at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., FM-93.9
• San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
Monday on TV
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Missouri at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, Second Round, 3 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Carolina at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds, 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., TENNIS
Monday on Radio
MLB
• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
