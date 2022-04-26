Today on TV

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• McNeese St. at LSU, 6 p.m., SECN

MLB

• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSS

• N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., TBS

• L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 5, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 5, 9 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ESPN

• St. Louis at Colorado, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City, Semifinal Leg 1, 2 p.m., CBSSN

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

