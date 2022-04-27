Marlins Braves Baseball (copy)

The Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs tonight. [BEN MARGOT/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today on TV

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

• NCAA Division I Tournament Selection Show, 3 p.m., GOLF

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• Lamar at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SECN

MLB

• N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, noon, MLBN

• L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (Joined in Progress), 3 p.m., MLBN

• Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m., MLBN

• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSS

• Oakland at San Francisco, 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 5, 6:30 p.m., TNT

• Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, Game 5, 9 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• UEFA Champions League: Villarreal at Liverpool, Semifinal Leg 1, 2 p.m., CBSSN

• CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle FC at Pumas UNAM, Final Leg 1, 9:30 p.m., FS1

--

Today on radio

MLB

• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

