Today on TV
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
• NCAA Division I Tournament Selection Show, 3 p.m., GOLF
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Lamar at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SECN
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, noon, MLBN
• L.A. Dodgers at Arizona (Joined in Progress), 3 p.m., MLBN
• Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m., MLBN
• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., BSS
• Oakland at San Francisco, 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 5, 6:30 p.m., TNT
• Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, Game 5, 9 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• UEFA Champions League: Villarreal at Liverpool, Semifinal Leg 1, 2 p.m., CBSSN
• CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle FC at Pumas UNAM, Final Leg 1, 9:30 p.m., FS1
--
Today on radio
MLB
• Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.