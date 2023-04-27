featured Sports on TV, Radio: April 27, 2023 Apr 27, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kevin Pillar and the Atlanta Braves face the Marlins on Thursday. [JOHN BAZEMORE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] John Bazemore Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today on TVBASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE• SLAC vs. Cape Town, 10 a.m., NBATVCOLLEGE BASEBALL• Mississippi St. at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN• Texas A&M at Arkansas, 7 p.m., ESPNUGOLF• PGA Tour: The Mexican Open at Vidanta, First Round, Vidanta Vallarta, 2:30 p.m., GOLF• LPGA Tour: The JM Eagle LA Championship, First Round, Wilshire Country Club, 5:30 p.m., GOLFHORSE RACING• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2MEN'S IIHF HOCKEY• World Championship: Finland vs. Slovakia, Quarterfinal, 8 a.m., NHLN• World Championship: Sweden vs. Latvia, Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., NHLNMLB• L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., MLBN• Miami at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., Bally Sports South• St. Louis at San Francisco, 2:30 p.m., MLBN• Baltimore at Detroit, 5:30 p.m., MLBN• N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:30 p.m., MLBNNBA• Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Atlanta, Game 6, 7:30 p.m., TNTNFL DRAFT• 2023 NFL Draft: Round 1, 7 p.m., ABC, ESPNNHL• Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 5, 6 p.m., TBS• Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at New Jersey, Game 5, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2• Western Conference First Round: Winnipeg at Vegas, Game 5, 9 p.m., ESPN2MEN'S SOCCER• Premier League: Newcastle United at Everton, 1:45 p.m., USA• The Italian Cup: Cremonese at Fiorentina, Semifinal, Leg 2, 2 p.m., CBSSNTENNIS• Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS--Today on radioMLB• Miami at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m., FM-93.9 